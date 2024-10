Nilanjana Nandy is a Delhi-based visual artist and educator. She has participated in several art exhibitions, and has recieved a scholarship from the Pont-Aven School of Art, France, among others. She has a master’s degree in Painting from the Faculty of Fine Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The photographs featured here were taken during an artist in residency programme in Rajasthan called ‘Equilibrium’.