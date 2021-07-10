On the road with India's nomadic pastoralists

The Indian countryside is home to various pastoralist communities for whom there is usually no fixed address, and movement and seasonal migration are a centuries-old way of life. The Kuruba of Karnataka, the Raika of Rajasthan, the Changpa of Ladakh, the Brokpa of Arunachal Pradesh, the Yadava of Telangana, Rabaris and Bharwads of Saurashtra and Kachchh, Dhangars and Nanda Gaolis of Maharashtra – these and many other communities weave ceaseless migration routes across rural India along with their herds of sheep, goats, camels and other animals. Many of these pastoralist groups though are struggling to retain their nomadic rhythms amid changes and challenges at various levels. These are their stories