7,000 a litre: milking donkey breeders’ dreams?
• Rajkot, Gujarat

When a litre of Halari donkey’s milk sold for Rs. 7,000 in Gujarat, it triggered speculation over this declining breed’s commercial potential. PARI explores the hard realities of the species and its breeders

December 2, 2020 | Ritayan Mukherjee

Predators and pastoralists: Shangdong to stupa
• Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

The documentary featured here records voices of Ladakh's pastoral communities. It speaks of how, in harsh conditions, herders try to protect their livestock from wolves, and the changes in this traditional approach

November 4, 2020 | Abhijit Dutta

‘We don’t have a home to stay at home’
• Palghar, Maharashtra

For this group of nomadic pastoralist Dhangar families in Maharashtra, the lockdown brought a drop in sales of sheep, restricted access to village grounds, and depleted rations – but they have tried to move on

August 28, 2020 | Shraddha Agarwal

Kachchh camel herders: lockdown last straw?
• Kachchh, Gujarat

What happens if you are nomadic pastoralists with huge herds of animals far away from home when the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced? The Fakirani Jats of Gujarat’s Kachchh district tell their story

April 28, 2020 | Ritayan Mukherjee

Vidarbha’s pastoralists paying a pandemic price
and • Wardha, Maharashtra

The Nanda Gaolis and other dairy farmers in eastern Maharashtra are facing losses from the drop in demand for milk and broken supply chains, besides grappling with animal health problems and fodder shortages

April 22, 2020 | Jaideep Hardikar and Chetana Borkar

Where country roads don’t take you home
• Nalgonda, Telangana

With the COVID-19 driven lockdown, Chenakonda Balasami and other pastoralists in Telangana, on the road for months, are finding it difficult to access food and new grazing grounds – or return to their villages

March 31, 2020 | Harinath Rao Nagulavancha

At a 'watering hole' in the arid Banni grasslands
• Kachchh, Gujarat

The migrations of the maldharis of Kachchh, Gujarat, are linked to the search for grazing grounds and water

March 5, 2020 | Ritayan Mukherjee

Kuruba shepherds lose their security blanket
• Belgaum, Karnataka

For long, the pastoralist Kurubas of Karnataka have journeyed for months to graze their hardy Deccani sheep. But with declining demand for their animals' manure and wool, many are seeking other sources of income

December 13, 2019 | Prabir Mitra

Counting sheep as grasslands shrink in Gujarat
• Kachchh, Gujarat

Pastoralists from Kachchh walk great distances in search of grazing lands for their sheep in Gujarat, even as pastures disappear or become inaccessible, and climate patterns get ever more erratic

September 23, 2019 | Namita Waikar

‘The happy days are now just nostalgia’
• West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh

In the high mountains of the eastern Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh, the nomadic Brokpa community is recognising climate change and devising coping strategies based on traditional knowledge

September 2, 2019 | Ritayan Mukherjee

‘Perhaps we made the mountain god angry’
• Leh, Jammu and Kashmir

Nomadic Changpa pastoralists at the high grazing grounds of Ladakh find their yak-related economy in a crisis that is driven by major climatic shifts in their fragile mountainous ecosystems

July 22, 2019 | Ritayan Mukherjee
Weaving the story of the pashmina shawl
• Leh, Jammu and Kashmir

From Changthangi goats in the Tibetan Plateau to retail stores in Srinagar, the making of the pashmina shawl involves many – pastoralists, wholesalers, spinners, dyers, designers, embroiderers and entrepreneurs

May 27, 2019 | Prabir Mitra

Women who climb mountains, cross deserts
• Leh, Jammu and Kashmir

On March 8, International Women’s Day, a PARI photo essay on the remarkable women of three nomadic pastoralist communities – the Changpa of Ladakh, the Brokpa of Arunachal, and the Fakrani Jats in Kachchh

March 8, 2019 | Ritayan Mukherjee

The swimming camels of Kachchh
• Kachchh, Gujarat

The magnificent Kharai camels get vital elements of their diet from marine mangroves on islands – and get there by swimming – yes swimming! – several kilometres off the coast of Kachchh (or Kutch) in Gujarat

September 20, 2018 | Ritayan Mukherjee

The fable of Lek and Lakshmi
• Pali, Rajasthan

For long, the Raikas of Rajasthan have told stories to pass the time on their journeys. But this tradition, along with their pasturelands, is shrinking. In the video featured here, Fuyaram Raika narrates a cautionary tale

July 17, 2017 | Sweta Daga

Brokpa: ‘The jungle is our mother'
• Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

The Brokpa of West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh are reclusive herders who migrate in fixed seasonal patterns at high altitudes. A photo story depicting their daily rhythms

June 22, 2017 | Ritayan Mukherjee

The endless search for grazing grounds
• Kachchh, Gujarat

Jat Ayub Ameen, a Fakirani Jat, is distinctive even among the remarkable 'maldhari' or nomadic pastoralists – who are worried about the growing scarcities in Kachchh district of Gujarat. A PARI photo story

March 31, 2017 | Ritayan Mukherjee

The Changpas who make cashmere
• Leh, Jammu and Kashmir

The nomadic Changpas communities of Hanle Valley in Ladakh herd pashmina goats, live in high-altitude pasturelands, and even retain old barter systems – but their ways of life are changing

February 8, 2017 | Ritayan Mukherjee

The Raikas of Rajasthan
• Pali, Rajasthan

This camel-herding community of Rajasthan faces restrictive grazing laws, social hostility and falling incomes

February 14, 2016 | Sweta Daga

