Ali Mohammed Lone believes the union “budget is for officers.” By which, he most likely means it’s designed for middle class sarkari log or government employees. And which also suggests this small bakery shop owner in Kashmir’s Baramulla district has figured out it’s not about people like him.
“I purchased a 50 kilogram bag of flour for 1,400 rupees in 2024, which now costs 2,200,” says the 52-year old bread-maker, speaking to us in Maheen village in Tangmarg block. “If there is anything in the budget that helps reduce prices, then I’d be interested in it; otherwise, as I said, this budget is for officers.”
Maheen village, situated approximately 45 kilometres from Srinagar, lies between the winter tourist destinations of Tangmarg and Drang. It is home to around 250 families mainly engaged in tourism-related activities, such as pony rentals, sledge-pulling, and guiding services. Due to its colder climate, Maheen primarily produces corn.
Ali Mohammed lives with his wife and two sons (both students) and bread from his bakery ends up on the table of most residents of the village. His elder son Yasir helps out in the bakery store, which opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. After this, he shifts to his grocery shop next to the bakery to earn extra money that will help him cope with soaring prices in the market.
“I have heard people discussing a tax exemption for incomes up to 12 lakh rupees and loans available through the Kisan Credit Card. However, I need to earn 12 lakhs first. My annual income is only around 4 lakh rupees. I wonder why no one is talking about jobs for the youth. Is there anything related to employment opportunities in the budget?” he asks with a curious expression.