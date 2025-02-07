Ali Mohammed Lone believes the union “budget is for officers.” By which, he most likely means it’s designed for middle class sarkari log or government employees. And which also suggests this small bakery shop owner in Kashmir’s Baramulla district has figured out it’s not about people like him.

“I purchased a 50 kilogram bag of flour for 1,400 rupees in 2024, which now costs 2,200,” says the 52-year old bread-maker, speaking to us in Maheen village in Tangmarg block. “If there is anything in the budget that helps reduce prices, then I’d be interested in it; otherwise, as I said, this budget is for officers.”

Maheen village, situated approximately 45 kilometres from Srinagar, lies between the winter tourist destinations of Tangmarg and Drang. It is home to around 250 families mainly engaged in tourism-related activities, such as pony rentals, sledge-pulling, and guiding services. Due to its colder climate, Maheen primarily produces corn.