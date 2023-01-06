Set against the backdrop of green hills, small waterfalls and clean air, a young man is watching his buffaloes graze. “Are you conducting any kind of survey?” he asks when I approach him. I say, “No,” and add that I’m here to report on incidents of malnourishment. We are in Mokhada taluka located in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where 5,221 children have been identified as severely underweight – the second highest in the state, according to this report . We are only 157 kilometres from the capital city Mumbai but the lush landscape here is a world apart. Rohidas belongs to the Ka Thakur community, listed as Scheduled Tribe in Maharashtra. In Palghar district, 38 per cent of the population is tribal. The young buffalo herder is unable to tell me his age, but looks to be in his late 20s. An umbrella is slung on his shoulder, a towel is draped around his neck and he has a wooden stick in hand. He is looking over his two grazing animals as they feed on the grass. “It’s only on rainy days when they get to eat a bellyful,” he says. “In summers they have to wander a lot [to find food].” Rohidas belongs to the Ka Thakur community, listed as Scheduled Tribe in Maharashtra. In Palghar district, 38 per cent of the population is tribal. The young buffalo herder is unable to tell me his age, but looks to be in his late 20s. An umbrella is slung on his shoulder, a towel is draped around his neck and he has a wooden stick in hand. He is looking over his two grazing animals as they feed on the grass. “It’s only on rainy days when they get to eat a bellyful,” he says. “In summers they have to wander a lot [to find food].”

PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli

“My house is there,” says Rohidas pointing to a hamlet on the opposite hill, “in Damtepada.” I see 20-25 households there nestling in a grove of trees. To access their homes, residents have to cross a small bridge over a stream that comes from the Wagh river. “We drink this water [from the stream] and use it in the house; animals also drink it,” he says. During the summer months the Wagh river starts to dry up and he says the community struggle to get drinking water. “This month [July] the bridge was under the water. No one could come to our side and nobody could go to the other side of the bridge,” he recalls. Life in Damtepada hamlet can prove to be very difficult in these times, says Rohidas. “There is no road, no gaadi [government bus] and shared jeeps are few. During any medical emergencies it is difficult,” he adds as the Mokhada Government Hospital is roughly eight kilometres away. In such times, residents have had to carry pregnant women and other patients on a doli – a bed sheet tied over bamboo poles. Adding to their woes is the very patchy phone network coverage in the area making it impossible to call an ambulance.

PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli