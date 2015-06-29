Upload a FACE
  • KHANDO DECHAN is a Student from Tabo, Spiti, Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh
    KHANDO DECHAN
    Lahaul and Spiti
  • KOJ NABING is a Student from Dutta, Old Ziro, Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh
    KOJ NABING
    Lower Subansiri
  • MICHI YARING is a Homemaker from Dutta, Old Ziro, Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh
    MICHI YARING
    Lower Subansiri
  • KOJ TAMI is a Priest from Dutta, Old Ziro, Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh
    KOJ TAMI
    Lower Subansiri
  • Sarojini is a Handicraft worker from Ashraf Nagar, Lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
    Sarojini
    Lucknow
  • Salman is a Zardosi embroider from Rajauli, Bakshi-ka-Talab , Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
    Salman
    Lucknow
  • Babli Rawat is a Chikan embroider from Sadamau, Bakshi-ka-Talab , Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
    Babli Rawat
    Lucknow
  • Ramawati Rawat is a Agricultural labourer, cattle rearer, homemaker from Sadamau, Bakshi-ka-Talab , Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
    Ramawati Rawat
    Lucknow