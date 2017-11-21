Upload a FACE
  • GOMTI DEVI is a Student from Bada Lewa, Maudaha, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh
  • MANGEY RAM is a Fruit seller from Khanjarpur, Roorkee, Haridwar, Uttarakhand
  • SHUBHAM KUMAR is a Student from Khanjarpur, Roorkee, Haridwar, Uttarakhand
  • Ghana Singh is a Farmer from Dhani Garan, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Satvir is a Farmer from Khedar, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Sandeep Singh is a Farmer from Khedar, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Shanti is a Farmer from Khedar, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Suman Rani is a Farmer from Khedar, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Kitabo Devi is a Farmer from Khedar, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Ankit is a Student from Khedar, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Poonam is a Student from Khedar, Barwala, Hisar, Haryana
  • Anil Jhorar is a Landlord from Satrod Khas, Hisar Ⅱ, Hisar, Haryana
  • Varsha Saroha is a Student from Satrod Khas, Hisar Ⅱ, Hisar, Haryana
  • Kuldeep Singh Jhakhad is a Owns a dairy and supplies milk from Satrod Khas, Hisar Ⅱ, Hisar, Haryana
  • Sahil Lailawat is a Student from Satrod Khas, Hisar Ⅱ, Hisar, Haryana
  • Saroj is a Agricultural labourer from Satrod Khas, Hisar Ⅱ, Hisar, Haryana
  • Ramneek Lailawat is a Homemaker from Satrod Khas, Hisar Ⅱ, Hisar, Haryana
  • Brij Bhan is a Fruit seller in the town market from Hansi, Hansi I, Hisar, Haryana
  • Manoj Kumar is a Fruit seller in the town market from Hansi, Hansi I, Hisar, Haryana
  • Salman is a Student from Kuleri, Agroha, Hisar, Haryana
  • Nirmala Devi is a Agricultural labourer and construction worker from Kuleri, Agroha, Hisar, Haryana
  • Hasina Devi is a Homemaker from Kuleri, Agroha, Hisar, Haryana
  • Shanti is a Agricultural labourer from Satrod Khas, Hisar Ⅱ, Hisar, Haryana
  • Anu is a Student from Hansi, Hansi I, Hisar, Haryana
  • Sonu is a Fruit seller in the town market from Hansi, Hansi I, Hisar, Haryana
  • Neelam Ramwas is a BA student of History from Hansi, Hansi I, Hisar, Haryana
  • Bhagat Singh is a Owns a grocery store from Chikanwas, Agroha, Hisar, Haryana
  • Bhagat Singh is a Farmer from Chikanwas, Agroha, Hisar, Haryana
  • REKHA JANA is a Homemaker and daily wage worker from Kulbatpur, Pursurah, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • ASHTA KUMAR BERA is a Grocery shop owner from Kulbatpur, Pursurah, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • AKASH SANTRA is a Student from Kulbatpur, Pursurah, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • CHANPA RANA is a Homemaker from Patul, Khanakul I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • RAJA RANA is a Farmer from Patul, Khanakul I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • SUSHMITA RANA is a Student from Patul, Khanakul I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • KRISHNA MALI is a Domestic worker from Harish Chak, Khanakul II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • BOLAI DEY is a Grocery shop owner from Harish Chak, Khanakul II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • PUSHPA SINGH is a Homemaker from Goghat, Goghat I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • NIMAI CHANDRA DAS is a Farmer from Shyamballabpur, Goghat I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • ASHTO PORE is a Farmer from Kamarpukur, Goghat II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • ABDUL MIRZA is a Farmer from Kamarpukur, Goghat II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • PRATIMA DAS is a Homemaker from Polba, Polba-Dadpur, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • SAIKAT PATUA is a Student from Puinan, Polba-Dadpur, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • SONALI RANA is a Homemaker and daily wage worker from Tisa, Chanditala II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • UJJAL MAJHI is a Driver from Tisa, Chanditala II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • CHAMPARANI DEY is a Homemaker from Mosat, Chanditala I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • LALMONI YADAV is a Homemaker from Bandhagachi, Balagarh, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • PRASHANTA RAY is a Plumber from Bandhagachi, Balagarh, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • KRISHNO DEY is a Bangle-maker from Rajbalhat, Jangipara, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • JAGANNATH BAL is a Plumber from Mosat, Chanditala I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Uttam Sikari is a Wage labourer from Beli, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Purnima Sikari is a Homemaker from Beli, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Santi Pal is a Farmer from Beli, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Arabinda Pal is a Farmer from Beli, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Manju Pal is a Homemaker from Beli, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Ramchandra Karak is a Rickshaw puller from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Soumen Karak is a Student from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Manjusha Madina is a Daily wage labourer from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Bandana Mondal is a Homemaker from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Kanai Das is a Owns a business; details not recorded from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Kajal Das is a Homemaker from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Bandana Bag is a Farmer from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Hiru Ray is a Wage labourer from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Laxman Ray is a Farmer from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Bijay Roy is a Student (Class 9) from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Manasi Roy is a Wage labourer from Madina, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Malati De is a Homemaker from Mirga, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Rekha De is a Homemaker from Mirga, Goghat-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Samsed Jhasa is a Vegetable seller from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Krishna Dolui is a Farmer from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Sukumar Dolui is a Farmer from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Isam Haqsa is a Professional matchmaker from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Swapan Chakroborty is a Shopkeeper from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Avijit Khan is a Daily wage labourer from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Radhashyam Jana is a Confectionery seller from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Gourhari Maiti is a Farmer from Dainan Anantanagar, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Astabala Dolui is a Wage labourer from Chakrapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Padmabati Bhui is a Homemaker from Chakrapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Durjodhan Bauri is a Wage labourer from Chakrapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Rita Bauri is a Wage labourer from Chakrapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Rina Bauri is a Wage labourer from Chakrapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Arati Roy is a Wage labourer from Chaltapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Rukkini Dolui is a Wage labourer from Chaltapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Manu Ray is a Woodcutter from Chaltapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Silabati Roy is a Homemaker from Chaltapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Mamani Roy is a Homemaker from Khantara, Khanakul-II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Bhagirath Midde is a Farmer from Khantara, Khanakul-II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Tapas Dolui is a Farmer from Khantara, Khanakul-II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Gunadhar Dolui is a Wage labourer from Kumarhat, Khanakul-II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Sanjay Roy is a Farmer from Kumarhat, Khanakul-II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Mayana Porel is a Homemaker from Kumarhat, Khanakul-II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Soma Porel is a Homemaker from Kumarhat, Khanakul-II, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • Suparna Roy is a Homemaker from Chaltapur, Khanakul-I, Hooghly, West Bengal
  • BANDHAN BERA is a Labourer from Bagnan- I, Bagnan I, Howrah, West Bengal
  • SRABANI PAKHIRA is a Student from Bera Para, Bagnan I, Howrah, West Bengal
  • TULSI PAKHIRA is a Homemaker from Bagnan- I, Bagnan I, Howrah, West Bengal
  • ANIMA BERA is a Homemaker from Bagnan- I, Bagnan I, Howrah, West Bengal
  • RAJA PAKHIRA is a Student from Bera Para, Bagnan I, Howrah, West Bengal
  • BAKUL PAKHIRA is a Carpenter from Bera Para, Bagnan I, Howrah, West Bengal
  • PRASANTO MANDAL is a Farmer from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • SARASWATI PANJA is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • BAHARI PANJA is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • CHANDANA PANJA is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • KARTIK PANJA is a Farmer from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • SHIVANI PANJA is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • MENOKA PAL is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • SANTANU GHUIA is a Farmer from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • ANIMA PANJA is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • SWASTIKA PANJA is a Student from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • RIYA PANJA is a Student from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • SWATI MAKHAL is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • KAMALA PANJA is a Homemaker from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • SANTANU MAKHAL is a Student from Khosmura, Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal
  • KAHINI NAYEK is a Student from Jayanti, Amta II, Howrah , West Bengal
