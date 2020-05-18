She has been walking in the heat for hours on the highway with her two children and will most probably keep walking for days. While we discuss at length the ‘new normal’ beyond this lockdown and how anxiety and stress are building up all around due to our confinement, here is a mother who keeps walking and smiling! Her kids – one on her shoulder, another in her arms – are tired. She is tired too, but she does not stop walking, nor forgets to smile – as if the weight she is carrying is not a burden but a joy. Is she not amazing?