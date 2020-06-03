“I have seen all kind of storms, but this one was different. It went on for almost 12 hours. In the afternoon, water rushed into the fields like a mad bull chasing us. I picked up my brother's disabled son and ran,” recounts Swapan Nayek, a primary school teacher in Dakshin Kasiabad village in West Bengal’s Sundarbans region.

On May 20, with wind speeds raging up to 185 kmph, Cyclone Amphan made landfall not far from the village located withing Ramgopalpur panchayat in Kakdwip block of South 24 Parganas district.

The storm was unlike anything the villagers had seen before. Not even cyclones Aila (2009) and Bulbul (2019) have caused the damage that Amphan has to the Sundarbans, the people here say.

"Our school is devastated. The roof is gone and the four classrooms destroyed. The future of nearly 100 students is at stake," says Nayek, who teaches at the privately-run Manab Tirtha Primary School in Dakshin Kasiabad.

The India Meteorological Department notes that the ‘super cyclonic storm’ began advancing towards the Sundarbans on May 20. Amphan made landfall at around 4.30 p.m. near Sagar island, southwest of Kakdwip. In South 24 Parganas district, Kakdwip, Kultali, Namkhana, Patharpratima and Sagar blocks were within close range of the landfall – and they are among the most affected parts of south Bengal, where the cyclone caused severe damage.

On May 29, while going from Kakdwip bus stand to Dakshin Kasiabad, which took nearly two hours across around 40 kilometres, we saw the wreckage scattered on both sides of the road. Trees were uprooted, and homes and shops destroyed.

Ranjan Gayen and members of his family were fishing in the freshwater pond near their home in Madhab Nagar, in Netaji panchayat, on the way to Dakshin Kasiabad. The saline water brought by the cyclone has contaminated the pond. "We invested around Rs. 70,000 on farming freshwater fish this year. All of them are dead now. We are trying to see if there's any fish left to sell in the market. My betel leaves are also gone and my family is in debt now,” said Gayen, whose total loss amounts to about Rs. 1 lakh. “The happy days will never return for us, never ever.”