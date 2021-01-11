Rotating for a farmers’ revolution at Singhu
With their protest on for weeks, farmers on the Haryana-Delhi border can’t neglect their crops and land, so they have devised a relay – while some return briefly to their villages, others take their place at Singhu
January 10, 2021 | Parth M.N.
'I really want to go to Delhi'
Farmers like Mathura Barde and Narayan Gaikwad from Maharashtra left their fields and gave up their wages to travel five days and express solidarity with their northern counterparts in Shahjahanpur
January 9, 2021 | Parth M.N.
‘People told me that I was bleeding heavily…’
The day he arrived at Singhu from his village in Punjab, on November 27, 70-year-old Sardar Santokh Singh was hit by a tear gas shell – despite the injury, he remains steadfast at the protest site
January 9, 2021 | Kanika Gupta
Kabal Singh farmer and the chains that bind
A farmer at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu explains why he is against the farm laws – and why he is walking around the protest site in shackles weighing five kilos
January 8, 2021 | Amir Malik
‘Farming is our religion, we love to feed people’
Punjab's Gurudeep Singh and Rajasthan's Bilawal Singh run langars at the Shahjahanpur protest site, and say this government is used to dealing with hungry protestors so they are ensuring everyone here is well-fed
January 2, 2021 | Parth M.N.
‘I sing to raise awareness on farmers’ issues’
Savita Gunjal, a 16-year-old Bhil Adivasi farm labourer and singer-composer from Nashik district, kept everyone’s spirits and resolve high on the jatha to Delhi by Maharashtra farmers with her wonderful songs
December 31, 2020 | Shraddha Agarwal
Harfateh Singh peels peas at farmers’ protests
One of the youngest protestors at the Rajasthan-Haryana border pitches in to help his family prepare aloo mutter for a hundred people
December 31, 2020 | Shraddha Agarwal
War heroes in new battles for farmers
Among the lakhs of peasant protestors at the gates of Delhi is a handful of truly unique men – armed forces veterans who have between them won over 50 medals in different wars they have fought for India
December 29, 2020 | Amir Malik
‘We will play and dance our way to Delhi’
Around 1,000 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra, many of them Adivasis, are trying to join the protestors in Delhi – in vans, tempos, jeeps and cars. It is a colourful and determined caravan
December 24, 2020 | Shraddha Agarwal
Mangal and Mirabai: sisters in farmers' struggle
Mangal Ghadge and Mirabai Lange of Nashik district have forged a friendship while participating in farmers' protests over the years – and they were also together at the vehicle march this week from Nashik to Delhi
December 24, 2020 | Parth M.N.
The Bella Ciao of the farmers at Delhi’s gates
The protest by farmers and their many supporters at Delhi’s gates this past month is giving rise to some incredible poetry and songs. This though is surely one of the very best protest songs in years
December 23, 2020 | Poojan Sahil and Karwan e Mohabbat Media Team
Supporting farmers: ‘You don’t think twice’
Despite a bad leg, fisherman Prakash Bhagat is cooking for the people from his village, Pargaon, at the ongoing vehicle morcha from Nashik to Delhi to support those protesting against the farm bills
December 23, 2020 | Parth M.N. and Shraddha Agarwal
‘Women farmers don’t want the new laws’
Women are central to agriculture in India, but are rarely recognised as farmers – many of them came together in Pune last week supporting the call to scrap the new farm laws and voiced other demands
December 18, 2020 | Vidya Kulkarni
‘This winter, our hearts are burning embers’
At the farmers' protest sites in Singhu and Burari, at the end of each day, protestors staying in makeshift camps prepare for the long night and fight ahead in a spirit of camaraderie and renewed resolve
December 15, 2020 | Shadab Farooq
‘I come here for the food’
The farmers’ protest at Singhu has drawn many families living on nearby pavements and in slum colonies, who mainly come for the langar – free meals – and these community kitchens welcome everyone
December 14, 2020 | Kanika Gupta
Farmer Harjeet Singh can’t walk but stands tall
Many of the farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu have come from hundreds of kilometres away, braving great difficulties. Among them is Harjeet Singh, who travelled with a broken hip and an injured spine
December 12, 2020 | Amir Malik
And you thought it’s only about farmers?
The new farm laws disable the right to legal recourse of all citizens, not just farmers – to an extent unseen since the 1975-77 Emergency. The farmers at Delhi’s gates are fighting for the rights of us all
December 10, 2020 | P. Sainath
'The law related to APMCs is a death warrant'
At the Delhi-Haryana protests, the farmers' demands include a repeal of the three new farm laws – and they are determined to confront barbed wire, barricades, their own losses, humiliation and more to be heard
November 30, 2020 | Amir Malik
Palghar protests: 'We won't back down today'
On November 26, farmers from Adivasi communities gathered for a rasta roka in Maharashtra's Palghar district, in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Haryana-Delhi, and with their own 21-demand charter