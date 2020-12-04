PARI Fellow Sanket Jain also won a Special Mention in the same category for a story in theon the valiant efforts of rescue workers during last year’s floods in Kolhapur.

Jigyasa reported from there under the protection of the women farmers. She is based in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, and travelled over 150 kilometres on her scooter to Banda district in the same state – while the lockdown was on. Jigyasa has done several other major stories for PARI, along with taking her own photographs for all of them, in the lockdown period.

Jigyasa's story, which won the second prize in the category ‘Best Article on a Humanitarian Subject’, records the courageous and inspirational battle of women farmers to save the Ken, one of Bundelkhand’s major rivers, from the depredations of a sand mining mafia that even murdered a local journalist the same month that Jigyasa visited the region. With the mafia quarrying the banks on both sides, the river was shrinking rapidly – this was also affecting the lands of the women here (who included both Dalits and small Thakur farmers).

PARI reporter Jigyasa Mishra, 25, has won a Press Institute of India-International Committee of the Red Cross media award for her story Footprints of protest in the sands of a mine published in PARI on June 6. This year, theme of the 14 edition of the PII-ICRC awards is 'Superheroes: Battling at the frontlines in times of crisis'.

This is the 26th award won by PARI since we launched in December 2014. The full list so far:

People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI): Awards received from 2015 to 2020

26. Press Institute of India-International Committee of the Red Cross media award

25. Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, 2020

PARI Reporter Jyoti Shinoli won a Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, 2020 for the story No crime, unending punishment (August 10, 2018), a searing account of the unending persecution of the Pardhis, a de-notified tribe.

24. Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust, New Delhi, 2020

The Pari Team won the Prem Bhatia Award for journalism on Environment and Development issues “for its extensive field reports, including climate change effects and the impact of the pandemic on rural India.”



23. Public Relation Council of India, Bengaluru, 2020

PARI Fellow M. Palani Kumar won the Communicator of the Year – Best Story of the Year award for Tamil Nadu’s seaweed harvesters in rough seas. This is a photo story about an unusual activity of the fisherwomen of Bharathinagar in Tamil Nadu, which keeps them more in the water than on boats. And how climate change and overexploitation of marine resources are eroding their livelihoods.

22. Public Relations Council of India, Bengaluru, 2020

PARI Reporter Jyoti Shinoli won the Communicator of the Year – Best Content of the Year award for her story Pardhi school bull-dozed by Prosperity Highway. The story is about a school in Amravati district, Maharashtra, started by a Phanse Pardhi teacher for kids from his long-stigmatised and impoverished community, which was demolished on June 6, 2019, leaving them anxious and uncertain.

21. Press Institute of India and the International Committee of the Red Cross, New Delhi, 2019

PARI Fellow Urvashi Sarkar won the first prize in the Best Article category for her article ‘Our houses are vanishing. Nobody cares’. The story tracks climate-related displacement and looks at the migration of people between Sagar and Ghoramara Islands in West Bengal, and the vanishing of islands, homes and livelihoods.

20. Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019 (October 17-24)

PARI Fellow Yashaswini Raghunandan’s film was selected for the INDIA GOLD category at the festival, for her film That Cloud Never Left.

19. FILAF film festival, Perpignan, France: Festival International du Livre d'Art et du Film, 2019

PARI Fellow Yashaswini Raghunandan won the GOLD FILAF at the FILAF film festival in France (Festival International du Livre d'Art et du Film) for her film That Cloud Never Left.

18. Tutti I Premi Del Pesaro Film Fest, Pesaro, Italy 2019

PARI Fellow Yashaswini Raghunandan received a special mention for the film That Cloud Never Left at this festival in Pesaro, Italy.

17. Mumbai Press Club, 2019

PARI Reporter Jyoti Shinoli won the Red Ink Award in the Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality category for her story Collecting 6,000 leaves a day for a living, published on PARI on May 3, 2018.

16. Indian Express Group, New Delhi, 2019

PARI Fellow Parth M. N. won the Ramnath Goenka award (in the Uncovering India Invisible category) for his series of stories on Marathwada published on PARI.

15. The Statesman, Kolkata, 2018

PARI Author Puja Awasthi won the Statesman Prize for Rural Reporting for two stories published on PARI on July 5 and August 3, 2017: Beaten but unbowed – Sunanda Sahoo's silent struggle and Drums and dreams beyond pickle and papad

14. Population First, New Delhi, 2018

PARI Fellow Urvashi Sarkar received the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, 2017, in the Features category for her story Widowed by tigers, abandoned by the state, published on PARI on October 12, 2017.

13. European Commission, Brussels, Belgium, 2018

PARI Fellow Parth M. N. received the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize for the story Cutting cane for 2000 hours published on PARI on February 6, 2018.

12. South Asian Short Film Festival, Kolkata, 2018

15 of PARI’s video films were selected for SASFF-2018: 13 films in the Competition Documentary category and 2 in the Official Panorama category. (The films are listed below.)

11. Parigi Hanumantha Rao Foundation, Andhra Pradesh, 2018

PARI Fellow Rahul M. received the Parigi Hanumantha Rao journalism award for 2017-2018, for his stories published on PARI.

10. Vasant Vyakhyanmala, Pune, Maharashtra, 2018

The first Justice M.G. Ranade Award (inaugural year), recognising the unique nature of the new journalism “initiative called the People’s Archive of Rural India.”

9. Sri Murugamath, Vhitradurga, Karnataka, 2017

The Basavashree Award for “service rendered through the People’s Archive of Rural India to the rural folk in the way of a Journalism Movement.”

8. Appan Menon Memorial Committee, New Delhi, 2017

Appan Menon Memorial Award for “the work being done by the People’s Archive of Rural India to document life in rural India.”

7. C-Shell Media and Literary Awards, Dubai, 2017

C-Shell Journalism Prize, for “extraordinary and in-depth reporting of rural India and the unique achievement that is PARI.”

6. Kesari Mahratta Trust and Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune, 2017

The Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak award for Excellence in Journalism to P. Sainath/PARI (recognising his launch of PARI)

5. Anant Bhalerao Smriti Foundation, Aurangabad, 2016

The Anant Bhalerao Smriti Puraskar for “incisive reporting of rural India, the People’s Archive of Rural India and its approach to boosting journalism in Indian languages.”

4. Krantisinh Nana Patil Foundation, Sangli, Maharashtra, 2016

Krantisinh Nana Patil Memorial Award for P. Sainath (recognising, also, the importance of PARI).

3. National Film Awards, Government of India, New Delgi, 2016

PARI Fellows Nidhi Kamath and Keya Vaswani received the Silver Lotus (Rajat Kamal) for the Best Promotional Film at the 63rd National Film Awards 2016 for their film Weaves of Maheshwar, published on PARI on May 2, 2016

2. Praful Bidwai Memorial Committee, New Delhi, 2016

The first Praful Bidwai Memorial Prize for “reportage and commentary on agrarian distress and the source of information and inspiration that is PARI.”

1. Population First, Mumbai, 2015

PARI Fellow Purusottam Thakur received the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2014-15 in the Best Investigative Story category for the story Making history, heading for a hundred, published on PARI on March 20, 2015.