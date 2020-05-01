It’s Labour Day, May 1, but these workers on the Bengaluru Metro project – ironically called Namma Metro (our metro) – have not received their wages since March and live in fear. Saboot/ Evidence, a 13-minute documentary (being released today), follows the journey of the city’s metro workers during the lockdown. More broadly, it seeks to highlight the living and working conditions of migrant labourers.

“I am afraid. If we die at home, there is no issue. If we die here, no one will take care of us,” says one of the labourers. It’s been seven months since he left his village. The lockdown continues to add to his waiting as he longs to see his family. Many of his co-workers feel the same way. All living in homes made of tin sheets – sharing rooms with 10-15 others, even as they try to practice social distancing.