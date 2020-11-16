“It used to feel like a festival in the village,” said Nanda Gotarne. Towards the end of October every year, the ground next to her field would turn into a collective threshing venue, where the farmers of Gates Budruk would thresh freshly harvested paddy with the help of bullocks. They would continue the process till around the middle of November. Two days later, there was still ankle-deep water in their field, and 42-year-old Nanda was drying drenched paddy stalks under the sun. “I don’t know if this drying will help or not…,” she said, wiping away tears with a corner of her saree. (It eventually did help and she managed to get six quintals of poor-quality rice husk after threshing the paddy – much less than last year’s harvest of around 15 quintals). Nanda’s husband Kailash, 47, works as an assistant in a private office in Vada taluka, earning around Rs. 8,000 a month. They have a 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, both studying in the local zilla parishad school. Unexpected rainfall in October had hit her family and all the other farmers in Gates Budruk, a village of 1,134 people Kamini Gotarne’s farm too had become a swamp. “The paddy is completely drenched. It’s full of mud,” she said. She and her husband Manoj were also clearing the damaged crop on their four acres in October, cutting flattened paddy stalks with a sickle. Four other farmers were helping them – everyone was pitching in on each other’s farms in the village.

PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli

“See these large roots? The husk has sprouted because the crop remained in water. Now the rice from this husk is of no use,” said 45-year-old Manoj, when I visited the farm on October 19. “Even a little rain is bad for mature crops. Almost 80 per cent of the paddy is damaged now.” That little rain was barely 9 mm more than usual. But along with water-logging, it can destroy a mature paddy crop. In Maharashtra’s Vada taluka, where Gates Budruk is located, it rained around 50.7 mm between October 1 and October 21 – the normal rainfall during this period is 41.8 mm. The India Meteorological Department had issued a warning on October 13 of heavy rains and wind in the Konkan and other regions of India. Without any irrigation, the Gotarne family is unable to cultivate rabi crops. So Manoj also runs a grocery shop in the village, selling flour, soaps, biscuits, notebooks and other items. From this, he and Kamini – they belong to the Agri community, listed as an OBC, and have a 13-year-old daughter, Vaishnavi, who studies in Class 7 at the local zilla parishad school – earn around Rs. 10,000 a month. Last year too, unseasonal rain in October had hit the quality of the yield. The family harvested around 12 quintals, of which they kept half for their own use and sold the rest. “Last year it was not that bad. The rice grains were not of good quality, but edible,” said Manoj. “In 2018, there was no rain after August. In 2019 it rained in October, and this year it’s the same too. I don’t really understand what is happening with the rain.”

He spent Rs. 15,000 for the paddy sowing in June this year – on seeds, fertilisers, labourers, a rented tractor. Sluggish rainfall of 203 mm in the district in June (the average in Palghar for the month is 411.9 mm), had picked up by the end of the season in September, and given him and Kamini hopes of a good yield. Across Palghar district, many other farmers are also still grappling with the havoc cause by unusual rains in October. The Konkan region (which Palghar is part of) and drought-prone Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and the sugar belt of Western Maharashtra witnessed excess rain this year between October 1 and October 21 (notes the IMD). This devastation even claimed 27 lives in these regions, said various media reports. The Konkan region received 171.7 mm rain as against a normal of 73.6 mm during this period (Department of Agriculture, Maharashtra data). The showers damaged standing kharif crops of paddy, soybean, cotton, maize, jowar and more in many parts of Maharashtra. Around 46 kilometres from Gates Budruk, in Khadkipada hamlet in Jawhar taluka, 44-year-old Damu Bhoye was also feeling quite hopeless. He showed me how bugs were eating away his urad crop, cultivated on three upland acres. In September, the plants were in a good condition. But the sudden rain in October sparked a pest attack. “My farm is now filled with bugs, eating all the leaves and pods. October is crucial, we start plucking pods by mid-month. But the sudden rain brought pests, the roots decayed, and the pods too did not mature fully,” said Damu. “I spent around Rs. 10,000 on seeds and fertilisers. This is a complete loss.”

Other than farming, Damu and his wife Geeta, 40, also stitch women’s blouses for clients in nearby villages and save that money for cultivation expenses. “We earn some Rs. 1,000, sometimes Rs. 1,500 every month,” he said. Not far from their farm, on three lowland acres cultivated by Chandrakant Bhoye, 45, and his wife Shalu, 40, have also been hit by losses due to the October rain. Their paddy crop too was submerged on October 13-14. “It rained for 4-5 hours those days, with heavy winds,” Chandrakant said.

The family was counting on a good yield this time to be able to repay loan of Rs. 15,000 taken from a relative. “I had no money to buy seeds or fertiliser. So I borrowed. I never sell the harvested paddy, but I had thought of selling 7-8 quintals this time [to Mahamandal] to be able to repay the loan,” said 45-year-old Chandrakant. He and Shalu harvest 10-12 quintals every year. They also work at a brick kiln in Dahanu, around 80 kilometres away, from November to May, and invest their earnings in farming. In 2019, they came back with Rs. 50,000 from the kilns. “The bandh [lockdown] started in March. So the brick kiln owner didn’t pay us, we walked back home,” Chandrakant said, sitting outside his two-room mud house with his four-year old daughter Rupali and three-year-old son Rupesh. Chandrakant and Shalu are planning to leave by November 23 for a brick kiln in Dahanu along with Rupali and Rupesh, carrying hopes of a good earning season and leaving behind the loss of the unseasonal rain.

