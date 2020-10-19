“We too used to play with it a lot,” adds Gautam, about this locally made pogo-stick, also known as gedi in other parts of Chhattisgarh and in Odisha. “We would make it ourselves [usually with sal or kara wood].”

A foot-rest is fitted on the stick at different heights depending on the child’s size and skill – a balancing act they pick up through falls and triumphs, and by observing others, or by watching traditional dancers in local troupes who use these sticks in their performances.

On the second day of Nayakhani here, people worship the symbolic deity of the ghodondi, gather all the sticks in a place and break them as part of the local rituals.