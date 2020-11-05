Tale of a farmer

Till, sow, plough and reap

Are the promises I keep

To the good earth beneath my feet

Such is life...

Till the last breath this body breathes

The soil I watered with my sweat

Storms I weathered on my chest

Biting cold or summer heat

Could never make my spirit retreat

Such is life...

Till the last breath this body breathes

What nature could not, the ruler did

Put my spirit’s effigy

Like a scarecrow in fields of plenty

For his mirth and mockery

Such is life...

Till the last breath this body breathes

In days gone by, my fields were spread

Where heavens with the earth met

But alas! Now I’m only left

With a couple of acres to pay my debt

Such is life...

Till I breathe my last breath

My harvest gold, white, and green

I bring to market hopes umpteen

Dashed hopes and empty hands

Are the gifts of my lands

Such is life...till death agrees

To put me out of this misery

Children whine, unfed, unlettered

Their dreams now lie scattered

Under the roof, just debris

Bodies broken, souls shattered

Such is life...

Till the last breath this body breathes

All the gems, jewellery gone,

Empty stomachs, souls forlorn

But I have promises to keep

To quell the hunger and the greed

Such is life...

Till the last breath this body breathes

The golden harvest that I reap

No merchant ever wants to keep

Debt ridden, in distress so deep

My leaden heart can hardly beat

Such is life...

Till the last breath this body breathes

Can there be another solution?

It’s either noose or revolution

Sickle and scythe no longer tools

But are now arms indeed

Such is life...

Till the last breath this body breathes

