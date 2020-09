I am a suvasina [married woman], and worship the god in my house

I pray for the long life of my kunku [husband]

I am a suvasina praying to the pimpal [sacred fig] tree

Lord Vishnunarayan, give me a happy family life

It is early morning, Sukhadeva [god of the morning star] has come above the house

How the early morning breeze is stinging the body

We didn’t get a good harvest this year

O woman, my husband has gone to a faraway place [in search of work]

He has gone far away, leaving me alone

There is no one to care for him there

Dear husband, your eyes shine like the lustre of pearls

Dear husband, your skin is the colour of javas flowers

Dear husband, your teeth are like washed rice

I am distraught and lost without you

I roasted green chickpeas for you, because you like it

What can I tell you, O woman, it is all drying up

When will you come, O light of my life?

When will you come, O god of my gods?