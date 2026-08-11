Rajni Kurre was 12 when she started working at a brick kiln with her parents.

Her husband, Rajesh Kurre was also 12 when his hands first moulded a mud brick.

Today, their daughter Ragini, 11, makes around 150 bricks every day along with her parents.

“We wake up at three or four in the morning and start working. In the cold, our hands go numb from continuous work,” says Rajni, describing her typical workday near Uvarsad village in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district.

Brick making across India depends almost entirely on human labour continuously moulding, carrying, and arranging bricks for drying throughout the day. Children are often drawn into brick kiln work to help families repay debts, creating a cycle that begins early and continues across generations.

This is labour tied to debt and passed down generation to generation.

Originally from Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh, Rajni arrived in Gandhinagar in late 2025 with her husband and four children – three daughters and a son. “We come here around October-November and stay for five to six months,” says the 28-year-old of their annual migration. “By the first week of April, we return to our village. In extreme heat, the bricks crack soon after they are made. So work isn’t possible during peak summer.”