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Kalahandi, Odisha|
WED, JUL 29, 2026
مٹکے بنانا اب منافع بخش نہیں رہا
مانگ میں کمی اور گرتے داموں کے باعث کالا ہانڈی کے کمہار اپنا روایتی پیشہ ترک کر کے دھاتی برتن بیچنے، کھیتوں میں مزدوری کرنے، یا کام کے لیے ہجرت کرنے پر مجبور ہیں
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