Shanti Bai gently caresses the wooden doorframe. Beaming with pride, she looks at the mud-crafted plaque – 1999 – the year they built the house. She no longer lives here, but the home she lovingly helped build nearly three decades ago, continues to play an important role in the life of her and her family as a storehouse of grains and memories.

Now in her sixties, Shanti Bai learnt the process of making a mud hut when she was a young girl in her maika (maternal home). “I helped mix the mud and plaster the walls. Hum na padhe ya likheyan, bas dekh ke seekhe han [I can’t read or write, I just learnt by observing],” reminisces Shanti Bai who never went to school.

Her knowledge and skill came in useful when, about 14 years into her marriage with Prem Singh Dhurwey, the couple decided to build a house in the predominantly tribal village of Bodalpani in Chhattisgarh. Shanti Bai was confident that they could build a traditional Gond Adivasi mud dwelling on their own.

No plan on paper was drawn up for this house in Jamunpani gram panchayat in Kabirdham district. “We planned the layout of this house using sticks driven into the ground to mark corners, lines using chuna [lime], and ropes for where walls would come up. Then the earth was dug, and walls one foot thick were erected using a mixture of mud, kodo paera [kodo millet straw] and water,” Shanti adds. Construction took place in the summer months when the mud dries fast as the heat rises in central India.