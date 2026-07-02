“When I was young, people would look at me and say – ‘arey dekho wo Mithun jaa raha hai [look, there goes actor Mithun]’.”

The 44-year-old’s favourite actor is Dharmendra. “When Dharmendra ji died, I did not eat anything for a day, my children kept asking me to eat, but I just couldn’t.”

His wife Rita Devi runs the dhaba with him, and the older of their five children sometimes pitch in. The couple earn Rs. 500-600 a day – occasionally they can earn double that in high season like the end of the year and summers. When it rains, they have to shut down the riverside stall and sell roasted bhutta (corn) by the road.

But the money the couple earn is barely enough, she adds: “There’s no money left at the end of the day, all the money we make, we spend it on getting the raw material for the next day.’’

“If I was educated, I would have been [an actor] in Mumbai. It is my dream to go see the film stars with my eyes, just once,” Pushkar tells PARI.