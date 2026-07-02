The Kalakar Dhaba is located on the banks of the Goriganga river in Madkot. The small tin shed beside the rushing river is framed by the Himalayas in the mountain state of Uttarakhand.
Tourists arrive at Madkot for a dip in the famous garam paani (hot springs), and a quick snack. But many stay on to watch and listen to Pushkar Tolia – a mimicry artist with a thrilling menu of old Bollywood dialogues.
Welcome to the Kalakar Dhaba which announces itself with photos of Mithun Chakraborty, Raaj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and other famous actors of the fifties and later decades. Pushkar is always ready to perform, while also preparing maggie noodles and buttered buns for his viewers.