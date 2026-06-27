“I did not know where Nagaland was,” says Bindesar Ray. The small farmer from Vaishali district in Bihar recalls making the long train journey over two days to Dimapur in this north-eastern state. He was completely unaware of where he was going.

All he did know was that he needed work. “We had two to four bigha,” he says, of his few acres of land. “Ganga ji katao kar di, paani mein chala gaya. Toh kuchh toh karna padega khane ke liye [The river Ganga took it. It went under water. One had to do something to be able to eat].”

Vaishali and the rest of north Bihar live under the recurring threat of flood devastation; the maximum number of floods have been recorded in the last 30 years. The years Bindesar refers to – 1998 and 1999 – the floods were particularly devastating, causing death and loss of property and standing crops.

The district lies on the banks of the Ganga, and is prone to natural disasters, not just floods but drought, fire and earthquake, says the official website.

So 30 years ago, when his land went under water, Bindesar moved to Dimapur via a labour contractor. He has been working at a rice mill here since then, loading rice and lentils into sacks and stacking them for delivery. He is fondly called ‘sardar ji’ for the senior position he occupies among workers.