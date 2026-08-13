Choodhu is an ear ornament worn by women from the Ippimala Makkal (Paniya) community. Married women once routinely wore the ornament. Kozhima recalls seeing her mother and grandmother wearing choodhu. “I want to wear it too!” she had declared, all of 10 years old then. Sixty-five years later, she is just as excited every time she looks at one.

The choodhu uses wax from kothuthen mayanam (stingless bees, Meliponini sp), collected from thenkoodu (beehives) without disturbing the bee colonies. “My mother taught me how to make the earrings and where to find the materials,” says Kozhima, seated in her home in Thekkumpaadi hamlet. As a young woman, she once also made choodhu for her friends. “My children brought the mayanam [beeswax] from the kaadu [forests] – like much of what we use, it comes from the land around us.”

The Ippimala Makkal community trace their roots to the neighbouring Wayanad region in Kerala. Generations ago, several Paniya families were brought to the Nilgiris to work as agricultural labourers in paddy fields and tea estates. Following the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, some were later rehabilitated on government-allocated land, but many continue to depend on daily agricultural wage labour.

Listed as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Tamil Nadu, they speak Paniya, a Dravidian language now categorised as endangered by the government in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.