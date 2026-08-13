Devi touches her empty earlobe, stretched wide over years of wearing choodhu (a traditional earring).
“My amma [mother] and uthamma [grandmother] taught me how to stretch my ears,” she says. A stretched lobe is essential for the large choodhu.
In her seventies, Devi is sitting on a verandah in her home in Devala village in the Nilgiris. “We would pierce our ears using thorns,” she says, running her fingers along the lobe, “and they would gradually be stretched using small sticks from lemon trees.”
Smiling, she adds, “It was painful. But that was part of growing up; the joy of becoming a woman.”