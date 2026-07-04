Dinesh M. Gudigar deftly cuts into a tiny piece of solawood pith with a foot-long knife, tugs at a string, and as if by magic, a flower blooms in his hands.

“Basinga, thondlu, hoovina kolu, garidondu, bendina haara…” the master craftsman lists the delicate solawood articles he crafts and sells, for use in weddings and festivals.

Dinesh is working on a basinga – a decorative solawood headpiece worn by grooms of some communities in Karnataka. Depending on the community and family tradition, a basinga can be a simple piece tied around the forehead or attached to a peta (turban) or it might be a 12-inch ornate creation worn like a crown.

A basinga in the past was usually large, even a foot tall. “Door frames in our homes are small, and the basinga is not supposed to touch the frame, so the groom had to bend to enter the bride’s house,” recalls solawood artist Sandhya Annappa.